Three Rutgers Baseball Freshmen To Know Ahead Of 2025 Season

The Rutgers Baseball program's 2025 season is less than a month away from Opening Day versus Kennesaw State and the Scarlet Knights will have a brand new roster filled with tons of new names and faces. This year's team has added 28 newcomers to their 38-man roster and one position that was a major focus was the pitching staff. With that being said, here's a look at three freshmen who could have an impact this season.

SS YOMAR CARRERAS....

One of the gems in Rutgers 2024 recruiting class was middle infielder prospect Yomar Carreras. The New Jersey native was one of the top-hitting prospects in the Mid-Atlantic region and is expected to make an immediate impact for the Scarlet Knights. Yomar Carreras is a 6-foot, 190-pound prospect who haules from North Brunswick, New Jersey. On Perfect Game, Carreras was ranked as a Top 500 prospect and the No. 141 overall ranked shortstop in the country. He was also ranked as a Top 25 prospect out of the Garden State. With the loss of Josh Kuroda-Grauer, Carreras is competing for the starting shortstop role this season. He’s a switch-hitter with a line-drive approach and makes loud contact to all fields. He is also a sound defensive infielder with plus arm strength.

RHP LANDON MACK.....

Another blue-chip prospect from Rutgers 2024 recruiting class was right-handed pitcher Landon Mack. Another in-state prospect, Mack was a two-way player, but is expected to make the most of his impact this season on the mound. He is listed as a 6-foot-1, 200-pound right-handed pitcher out of Bishop Eustace High School from over in Columbus, New Jersey. On Perfect Game, Mack was the No. 392 overall prospect in the country, along with No. 122 overall right-handed pitcher in the Class of 2024. He was also a top ten prospect and top three right handed pitcher in New Jersey for his class. Mack is expected to be used out of the bullpen this season, but could make some midweek starts as well. He possesses a four-pitch mix, but mostly uses his low-90s fastball and his curveball. He’s still working on developing his cutter and changeup a bit more.

LHP CAMERON JOHNSON....