Recruits React to Rutgers Football's First 2025 Junior Day Event

This past weekend, Rutgers Football hosted a number of recruits on Saturday for their first Junior Day event of the 2025 year as they took several top ranked prospect to Madison Square Garden for the basketball's team home game versus Michigan State.
With that being said, The Knight Report caught up with a few of the prospects following their trip to New York City to get their reactions to the visit, talking with the staff and more.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING