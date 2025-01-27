TKR POD: Jaylen McGill commits, Wrestling earns BIG win + Hoops Sadness

Mike and Richie break down the commitment of 2026 Four-Star RB Jaylen McGill, how he ended up at Rutgers and what he brings to the table as a player (2:00). They also discuss where things stand with some of Rutgers' other top targets in the class of 2026.

They then pivot to hoops and commiserate about the latest loss for MBB 81-74 at MSG against MSU Saturday (24:00) before finishing by talking wrestling's top 10 win over Illinois on Sunday! (34:00)