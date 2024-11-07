TKR TV: Dylan Harper Highlights versus Wagner in Season Opener

in other news
Ask The Experts -- Wednesday Edition!
The TKR staff answers all your questions about Rutgers Athletics, recruiting and more.
Season Predictions for the 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball Season
Our staff at The Knight Report offers their predictions for Rutgers Basketball's upcoming 2024-25 season.
PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball set to open season versus Wagner
Here's everything you need to know about Rutgers Basketball's season opening game versus Wagner.
TKR Pod: Rutgers Basketball Season Preview with Steve Pikiell
The TKR Podcast welcomes Steve Pikiell to the show to preview the 2024-25 season.
TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim - Rutgers Football versus Minnesota
TKR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and Minnesota.
Rutgers Basketball's Five-Star freshman guard Dylan Harper
--------------------------------------------------------------
