TKR TV: Dylan Harper Highlights versus Wagner in Season Opener

Advertisement

in other news

Ask The Experts -- Wednesday Edition!

Ask The Experts -- Wednesday Edition!

The TKR staff answers all your questions about Rutgers Athletics, recruiting and more.

 • Richie O'Leary
Season Predictions for the 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball Season

Season Predictions for the 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball Season

Our staff at The Knight Report offers their predictions for Rutgers Basketball's upcoming 2024-25 season.

 • Richie O'Leary
PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball set to open season versus Wagner

PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball set to open season versus Wagner

Here's everything you need to know about Rutgers Basketball's season opening game versus Wagner.

 • Richie O'Leary
TKR Pod: Rutgers Basketball Season Preview with Steve Pikiell

TKR Pod: Rutgers Basketball Season Preview with Steve Pikiell

The TKR Podcast welcomes Steve Pikiell to the show to preview the 2024-25 season.

 • Mike Broadbent and Alec Crouthamel
TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim - Rutgers Football versus Minnesota

TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim - Rutgers Football versus Minnesota

TKR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and Minnesota.

 • Richie O'Leary

in other news

Ask The Experts -- Wednesday Edition!

Ask The Experts -- Wednesday Edition!

The TKR staff answers all your questions about Rutgers Athletics, recruiting and more.

 • Richie O'Leary
Season Predictions for the 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball Season

Season Predictions for the 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball Season

Our staff at The Knight Report offers their predictions for Rutgers Basketball's upcoming 2024-25 season.

 • Richie O'Leary
PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball set to open season versus Wagner

PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball set to open season versus Wagner

Here's everything you need to know about Rutgers Basketball's season opening game versus Wagner.

 • Richie O'Leary
Advertisement
Published Nov 7, 2024
TKR TV: Dylan Harper Highlights versus Wagner in Season Opener
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball's Five-Star freshman guard Dylan Harper

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

Advertisement