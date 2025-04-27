TKR POD: Spring Game Recap, NFL Draft Updates and Brandon Murray Commits

Mike, Richie and Alec break down the Rutgers football spring game and which players stood out the most (1:30).
They then cover everything Greg Schiano had to say in his post-game presser (13:00), where Rutgers players got drafted in the NFL draft (18:00) and Brandon "Blurr" Murray's commitment to Rutgers (25:30).
