Published Apr 27, 2025
TKR POD: Spring Game Recap, NFL Draft Updates and Brandon Murray Commits
Richie O'Leary, Mike Broadbent & Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie and Alec break down the Rutgers football spring game and which players stood out the most (1:30).

They then cover everything Greg Schiano had to say in his post-game presser (13:00), where Rutgers players got drafted in the NFL draft (18:00) and Brandon "Blurr" Murray's commitment to Rutgers (25:30).

