Jaylen Jhaveri Punches In Late Touchdown Leading Scarlet Team To Victory

Rutgers Football spring practices concluded today with the annual Scarlet-White game inside of SHI Stadium, as the Scarlet team tied the White team by a final score of 14-13.

The Scarlet squad was led by redshirt freshman quarterback AJ Surace, as the fans got a glimpse of what could be their starting quarterback starting in 2026. The former Top 10 recruit from the state of New Jersey for his recruiting class, Surace threw 15-of-24 for 220 yards and one touchdown. The backup gunslinger really honed in one receiver specifically throughout the day and that was true freshman Vernon Allen III who hauled in five receptions for 98 yards. Tight end Mike Higgins hauled in the lone touchdown of the day for the White team on a split zone for a 7-yard score.

The white team has a strong run presence on offense, which should come as no surprise to fans of the program. They were led by Ja'Shon Benjamin, rushed the ball 10 times for 44 yards and true freshman Terrell Mitchell ran nine time for 22 yards.

On the flip side, the Scarlet squad was led by the quarterback duo of starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (2-6 for 20yds) and true freshman Sean Ashenfelder (3-9 for 55yds). The Scarlet team also ran the ball quite a bit, with redshirt freshman Edd Guerrier rushing 13 times for 43 yards and a touchdown on the day.

On the last play of the game, Team Impact teammate Jaylen Jhaveri rushed in a two yard score at the end of the game to secure the 14-13 win for the Scarlet Team.

For those that don’t know Team IMPACT matches children facing serious illness and disability with college sports teams, creating a long-term, life-changing experience for everyone.