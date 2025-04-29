Advertisement
Published Apr 29, 2025
2025 Rutgers Football / NFL Draft and Free Agency Tracker
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
The 2025 NFL Draft is this weekend as things kickoff on Thursday, April 24th and will go through Saturday, April 26th out in Green Bay, Wisconsin as tons of college football players will hear their name called as their dreams come true.

At the moment, there are a couple of former Rutgers Football players projected to be picked in Hollin Pierce, Robert Longerbeam, Kyonte Hamilton and Kyle Monangai, but several others could find their way into the league via a late draft pick, a free agent signing or a rookie mini camp invite.

To help keep track of all the movement, The Knight Report has decided to put together an NFL Draft / Free Agency tracker below.

FORMER SCARLET KNIGHTS DRAFTED
PLAYERDRAFTED / PICK NUMBERTEAM

Robert Longerbeam

Sixth Round / No. 212

Baltimore Ravens

Kyonte Hamilton

Seventh Round / 224

Houston Texans

Kyle Monangai

Seventh Round / 233

Chicago Bears

UNDRAFTED PLAYERS
PLAYERUDFA / ROOKIE MINI CAMPTEAM

S Desmond Igbinosun

UDFA

Baltimore Ravens

S Shaquan Loyal

UDFA

Cincinnati Bengals

LB Tyreem Powell

UDFA

New Orleans Saints

OL Hollin Pierce

UDFA

Philadelphia Eagles

DB Eric Rogers

UDFA

Los Angeles Chargers

WR Dymere Miller

UDFA

New York Jets

LS Austin Riggs

Rookie Minicamp

Minnesota Vikings

WR Christian Dremel

Rookie Minicamp

Kansas City Chiefs &

New York Giants

DT Malcolm Ray

Rookie Minicamp

Kansas City Chiefs

S Flip Dixon

Rookie Minicamp

Buffalo Bills

