2025 Rutgers Football / NFL Draft and Free Agency Tracker

The 2025 NFL Draft is this weekend as things kickoff on Thursday, April 24th and will go through Saturday, April 26th out in Green Bay, Wisconsin as tons of college football players will hear their name called as their dreams come true.

At the moment, there are a couple of former Rutgers Football players projected to be picked in Hollin Pierce, Robert Longerbeam, Kyonte Hamilton and Kyle Monangai, but several others could find their way into the league via a late draft pick, a free agent signing or a rookie mini camp invite.

To help keep track of all the movement, The Knight Report has decided to put together an NFL Draft / Free Agency tracker below.