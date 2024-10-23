TKR Pod: Rutgers / USC Preview with Ryan Young of Trojan Sports

in other news
Here's what we know about Rutgers Athletics Apparel Deal....
Here's the latest on what we know in regards to Rutgers Athletics and their lack of an apparel deal currently.
Rutgers Football Freshman Attendance Report - Week Eight
The Knight Report tracks which Rutgers Football freshmen have played so far this season.
Rutgers Basketball 3-2-1: St. John's Edition
Following Rutgers Basketball's charity exhibition against St. John's, here are 3 positives, 2 negatives, and 1 question.
Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus UCLA
Here is a look at how Rutgers Football graded out against UCLA on Saturday afternoon according to PFF.
TKR Pod: Rutgers / UCLA Final Thoughts + Greg Schiano Talks USC
The TKR Podcast recaps Greg Schiano's Monday press conference + offers final thoughts on the UCLA game.
in other news
Here's what we know about Rutgers Athletics Apparel Deal....
Here's the latest on what we know in regards to Rutgers Athletics and their lack of an apparel deal currently.
Rutgers Football Freshman Attendance Report - Week Eight
The Knight Report tracks which Rutgers Football freshmen have played so far this season.
Rutgers Basketball 3-2-1: St. John's Edition
Following Rutgers Basketball's charity exhibition against St. John's, here are 3 positives, 2 negatives, and 1 question.
Richie is joined Ryan Young of Trojan Sports to break down Friday night's matchup between Rutgers Football and USC.
They go over the vibes around the program under Lincoln Riley, a new look Quarterback, the USC offense, defense and all give their predictions for the game.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
Get ready for football and tailgating season with Knight and Day Apparel! Our apparel is designed to keep you comfortable and stylish from the pre-game excitement to the final whistle. Whether you're grilling in the parking lot or cheering from the stands, our high-quality gear has you covered with unbeatable comfort and team spirit. Score big this season and Keep Choppin' with Knight and Day Apparel!
Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!
Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3
Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh
Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board