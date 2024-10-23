TKR Pod: Rutgers / USC Preview with Ryan Young of Trojan Sports

Advertisement

in other news

Here's what we know about Rutgers Athletics Apparel Deal....

Here's what we know about Rutgers Athletics Apparel Deal....

Here's the latest on what we know in regards to Rutgers Athletics and their lack of an apparel deal currently.

Premium contentForums content
 • Richie O'Leary
Rutgers Football Freshman Attendance Report - Week Eight

Rutgers Football Freshman Attendance Report - Week Eight

The Knight Report tracks which Rutgers Football freshmen have played so far this season.

 • Richie O'Leary
Rutgers Basketball 3-2-1: St. John's Edition

Rutgers Basketball 3-2-1: St. John's Edition

Following Rutgers Basketball's charity exhibition against St. John's, here are 3 positives, 2 negatives, and 1 question.

Premium content
 • Alec Crouthamel
Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus UCLA

Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus UCLA

Here is a look at how Rutgers Football graded out against UCLA on Saturday afternoon according to PFF.

Premium contentForums content
 • Richie O'Leary
TKR Pod: Rutgers / UCLA Final Thoughts + Greg Schiano Talks USC

TKR Pod: Rutgers / UCLA Final Thoughts + Greg Schiano Talks USC

The TKR Podcast recaps Greg Schiano's Monday press conference + offers final thoughts on the UCLA game.

 • Mike Broadbent and Alec Crouthamel

in other news

Here's what we know about Rutgers Athletics Apparel Deal....

Here's what we know about Rutgers Athletics Apparel Deal....

Here's the latest on what we know in regards to Rutgers Athletics and their lack of an apparel deal currently.

Premium contentForums content
 • Richie O'Leary
Rutgers Football Freshman Attendance Report - Week Eight

Rutgers Football Freshman Attendance Report - Week Eight

The Knight Report tracks which Rutgers Football freshmen have played so far this season.

 • Richie O'Leary
Rutgers Basketball 3-2-1: St. John's Edition

Rutgers Basketball 3-2-1: St. John's Edition

Following Rutgers Basketball's charity exhibition against St. John's, here are 3 positives, 2 negatives, and 1 question.

Premium content
 • Alec Crouthamel
Advertisement
Published Oct 23, 2024
TKR Pod: Rutgers / USC Preview with Ryan Young of Trojan Sports
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Richie is joined Ryan Young of Trojan Sports to break down Friday night's matchup between Rutgers Football and USC.

They go over the vibes around the program under Lincoln Riley, a new look Quarterback, the USC offense, defense and all give their predictions for the game.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ALL THE APPAREL TODAY!

Get ready for football and tailgating season with Knight and Day Apparel! Our apparel is designed to keep you comfortable and stylish from the pre-game excitement to the final whistle. Whether you're grilling in the parking lot or cheering from the stands, our high-quality gear has you covered with unbeatable comfort and team spirit. Score big this season and Keep Choppin' with Knight and Day Apparel!

Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!

Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3

Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh

Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

Advertisement