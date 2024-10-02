Mike and Richie are joined by Tim Verghese of Inside Nebraska to discuss everything Nebraska ahead of the matchup Saturday afternoon in Lincoln. They cover the vibes around Matt Rhule's program in year 2 (2:00), Dylan Raiola's recruitment and play thus far (4:00), their pass catchers (10:30), their running game (13:00), their OL (17:00) and their offensive scoring droughts so far this year (20:30).

They then transition to defensive talk, discussing the Cornhuskers defensive line (22:00), LBs (26:00), secondary (27:30) and special teams (30:00) before discussing penalties (33:00), injuries (35:00) and give our predictions (36:30).