Published Feb 28, 2025
TKR POD: Rutgers Hoops Blows Late Lead At Michigan + NFL Combine Update
Richie O'Leary, Mike Broadbent, Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie and Alec break down another devastating loss for the Rutgers Basketball squad as they blow a late lead to lose at the buzzer to Michigan (1:30). They also discuss the hoops General Manager role (27:00) and how Rutgers Football players are doing at the NFL combine (34:00)

