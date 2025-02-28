TKR POD: Rutgers Hoops Blows Late Lead At Michigan + NFL Combine Update

Mike, Richie and Alec break down another devastating loss for the Rutgers Basketball squad as they blow a late lead to lose at the buzzer to Michigan (1:30). They also discuss the hoops General Manager role (27:00) and how Rutgers Football players are doing at the NFL combine (34:00)
