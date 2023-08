Mike and Richie break down everything Greg Schiano had to say after the first scrimmage this past Saturday and go position by position to give a sense where Rutgers' football team is currently at (0:30).

They then pivot to basketball and discuss a new offeree in Dylan Grant (31:00) and the latest on 2025 five-star Trey McKenney, who recently scheduled a Rutgers official visit this fall (36:45).