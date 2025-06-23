2026 OL Tyrell Simpson Decommits from Rutgers, Flips to Virginia Tech

The 6-foot-7, 310-pounds offensive tackle took to social media today to announce his decision to decommit from the Scarlet Knights and has now instead decided to stay closer to home, while committing to Virginia Tech.

Three-star North Carolina offensive lineman Tyrell Simpson committed to Rutgers Football almost two months ago while on his Official Visit up to New Jersey to check out the program.

The North Carolina native was originally supposed to take an Official Visit to Virginia Tech following his trip to Rutgers on the weekend of June 6th, but following his commitment, he cancelled the trip. Simpson decided to visit Virginia Tech this past weekend instead.

However the Hokies continued to push for despite the commitment and they were able to lock him in today, as he chose them over 10 other offers from programs such as Florida, Kentucky, Marshall, Old Dominion and others.

As for Rutgers? They still have five offensive linemen committed in the 2025 class and are considered a finalist for Pennsylvania offensive tackle Jesse Moody, who will decide on June 25th.