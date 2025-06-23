Rutgers Football lands 2026 Florida Defensive Lineman Reece Beck

"I committed to Rutgers because I felt wanted," Beck told Rivals. "Also the fact that they are able to develop kids was another factor. I just got offered on Sunday and decided to commit ASAP."

It might be the dead period, but it's been a busy day for Rutgers Football, as they have added their second commitment of the day with defensive lineman Reece Beck announcing his decision.

The process between Rutgers getting involved with Beck came together relatively quickly, as he just worked out for the coaches on Sunday, earned an offer and the staff sealed the deal on Monday.

"To be honest with you that was my first time on campus," said Beck. "It blew everything else I’ve seen out of the water, between the facilities and everything, it was amazing."

Now the new offer shouldn't be too surprising, as Beck has posted some very impressive measurables, as he is a legit 6-foot-5 1/2 inches, 250.03-pounds. He also possesses an 80-inch wingspan and has been clocked at camps running a 4.69, 40-yard dash. On top of all that, Beck is a part of the 1100+ weight room club, as he posted a 495-pound squat, a 280-pound clean and a 255-pound bench rep this past 2024-25 season.

This past Fall as a junior, Beck finished the season with 22 total tackles (16 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery.

In the end, the 6-foot-6, 245-pounds defensive line prospect chose the Scarlet Knights over 18 other offers, but he was hearing the most from Connecticut, Oregon State, and, Syracuse, as he recently took Official Visits to the latter two schools.