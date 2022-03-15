TKR Pod Ep. 44: Talking Rutgers Athletics with AD Pat Hobbs
Richie and Mike are joined by Rutgers Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Hobbs to discuss a wide ranging variety of topics surrounding Rutgers athletics. Some of the topics they hit on include the MBB making back to back tournament appearances, fundraising, future building plans, institutional support, the B1G upcoming TV deal and many more. This episode is one Rutgers fans will not want to miss
