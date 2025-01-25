Rutgers Basketball Heads To The Garden For Michigan State Game

Rutgers Basketball is all set for what has become an almost annual game at Madison Square Garden, as they will welcome the Michigan State Spartans to New York City for a Saturday afternoon matchup.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV/STREAM: CBS
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Michigan State Spartans
WHEN: Saturday at 1:30pm ET
WHERE: Madison Square Garden (19,500) -- New York, New York
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 MICHIGAN STATE RECORD: 16-2 (7-0) / Notable wins versus Illinois (9), Ohio State (30) and North Carolina (39).
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 16th time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with Michigan State leading the series 3-12. However the Scarlet Knights have won three of the last five. Rutgers is also 54-59 all-time when playing at Madison Square Garden.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
