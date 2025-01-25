Advertisement
Published Jan 25, 2025
Rutgers Basketball Heads To The Garden For Michigan State Game
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Rutgers Basketball is all set for what has become an almost annual game at Madison Square Garden, as they will welcome the Michigan State Spartans to New York City for a Saturday afternoon matchup.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV/STREAM: CBS

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Michigan State Spartans

WHEN: Saturday at 1:30pm ET

WHERE: Madison Square Garden (19,500) -- New York, New York

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAMNET RANKINGKENPOMESPN BPIBART TORVIK

Rutgers

81

83

74

88

Michigan State

16

14

15

15

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 MICHIGAN STATE RECORD: 16-2 (7-0) / Notable wins versus Illinois (9), Ohio State (30) and North Carolina (39).

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 16th time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with Michigan State leading the series 3-12. However the Scarlet Knights have won three of the last five. Rutgers is also 54-59 all-time when playing at Madison Square Garden.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

