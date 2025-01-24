Rutgers Basketball to return to Players Era Festival in 2025

Earlier today, the Players Era Festival announced the teams that will participate in the 2025 Players Era Tournament and it once again will feature Rutgers Basketball for the second year in a row.
Along with the Scarlet Knights, the tournament will also return each of the seven other programs that participated in the inaugural event this past November in Alabama, Creighton, Houston, Oregon, San Diego State and Texas A&M. However this go around there will be some expansion as eight more teams were added, with Auburn, Baylor, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, St. Joseph’s, St. John’s and Syracuse now joining in on the fun.
Now the tournament previously guaranteed each participating team $1 million in NIL money and offered a chance to earn another $1 million for that team that won it all. However with more teams now involved it is unclear what the new amounts will be.
In the inaugural tournament this past Fall, Rutgers finished with a record of 1-2, defeating the likes of Notre Dame in a 85-84 overtime thriller before losing 95-90 to Alabama dn 81-77 to Texas A&M.
Stay tuned as more details are expected to emerge about the new format of the tournament over the coming weeks!
