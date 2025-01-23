WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell on Dylan Harper’s injury: “He twisted his ankle. He gutted through it, I’m sure it impacted him, but he’s tough. We will get him healthy. He tweaked his ankle and that’s never good during the game.”

Pikiell on Ace Bailey’s two technical fouls late: “Ace played great, but it’s a tough time to have that, it’s a one possession game right there. We lost the game turning the ball over, they got 27 free throw attempts to our 14, so we lost the game that way. They are all teaching moments, we have four starters who are all freshmen and we try to teach a lot. Just keep learning, don’t let your emotions get the best of you down the stretch. Ace played hard, he played really well, but you just have to control your emotions.”

Rutgers Women's Basketball HC Coquese Washington following the loss to No. 1 UCLA: "We played the first half of Big Ten play with an incredibly tough schedule. Yes, it gets easier, but this is the Big Ten. I don't even know who we play next, wherever we go - I don't think we're at home - it's gonna be tough. It doesn't get easier, I know it looks easier on paper because of the number before the team, but in the Big Ten, I just think every game is tough."