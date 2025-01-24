Rutgers Basketball C Emmanuel Ogbole OUT For Season With Knee Injury

Rutgers Basketball was dealt a blow to the roster on Friday afternoon, as the official men's basketball Twitter/X account posted a graphic stating that big man Emmanuel Ogbole will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury versus Penn State on Monday.

Coming into the season, Ogbole was the projected starting center for the new look Scarlet Knights as he was one of three returning players from last year's roster. Ogbole would go on to start the first 15 games of the season before being moved to the bench in favor of Four-Star true freshman Lathan Sommerville over the past four games.

Through 19 games played this season, Ogbole was averaging 3.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game. Arguably his best game this year came against Ohio State back on December 7th, where he finished with 10pts on 4-of-5 shooting to go along with five rebounds and two assists.

Ogbole still has one year of eligibility remaining and could return to the Scarlet Knights next season/