Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-21 02:07:00 -0600') }} football Edit

TKR Breakdown: Rutgers Football recruiting class of 2019

Zbeytcgtfekihbsdesdn
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

This week on The Knight Report we as a staff decided to put our heads together and make a position by position analysis of everything we know so far for the class of 2019 Rutgers football recruitin...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}