It was a tough one at Jersey Mike's Arena as Rutgers Basketball had its five-game winning streak snapped following a 76-65 loss to Iowa .

Digging themselves into a hole

While scoring 65 points might be enough to beat some teams in the Big Ten, Iowa (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) is not one of them. Finishing the game shooting 45 percent from the field and 12-27 from three, the Hawkeyes pose a matchup problem for Rutgers (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) considering how well they can shoot the ball. Iowa had three players record double figures as Payton Sandfort led the way with 22 points while Kris Murray posted 17 points and seven rebounds and Filip Rebraca had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Rutgers did not help itself either as it fell behind by 18 points early in the second half and spent the rest of the way trying to play catch-up. Although the Scarlet Knights used a 14-1 run to make it a 55-50 game with 8:46 to play, it was not enough as Iowa countered every Rutgers run with another backbreaking shot.

A rough game for Paul Mulcahy

Coming off a stellar set of games against Purdue and Maryland, Paul Mulcahy fell back to earth a bit as he finished with seven points, shooting shot 2-10 from the field. Mulcahy also had a tough time getting anything going in the other aspects of his game as he was limited to just one assist and three rebounds.

Although it can be chalked up to a bad game, it is evident that for Rutgers to reach its full potential it needs Mulcahy to be firing on all cylinders. Cam Spencer led the way for the Scarlet Knights with 13 points, shooting 4-10 from the field and 3-6 from three to go along with five rebounds.

Turning the page

Although there are a couple of "what ifs" that can be attached to this game, Rutgers will need to turn the page quickly as it travels to Welsh-Ryan Arena to take on a feisty Northwestern squad that is coming off a big 84-83 win against No. 15 Indiana.

As the Scarlet Knights' crushing loss to Ohio State showed, there is no time for hangovers, especially in the Big Ten. If the Scarlet Knights want to prove to be one of the top teams in the conference, it will need to shake off losses like this quickly and not let them snowball into something even worse.

Rutgers will return to action on Wednesday when it takes on Northwestern at 9 p.m. (ET) on BTN.