The first 20 minutes of play couldn’t have gone any worse for Rutgers, as the Scarlet Knights couldn’t stop much of anything today as the Hawkeyes shot 16-of-31 (51%) from the field and attacked the paint with ease (22 of those 42 first half pts). On top of that the team’s offense stunk as well, scoring 30 points in the first half while shooting 35.5% from the field.

On the bright side, the Scarlet Knights did manage to claw their way back in the second behind some very good defense, rebounding and a few baskets in between. However It wasn’t enough, as Iowa hit three ball after three ball (12-of-27 on the day) to pull away victorious, thus ending Rutgers winning at five in a row.