Rutgers dropped a tough one to No. 25 Ohio State 67-66 at Value City Arena on a buzzer-beating three from Tanner Holden. However, the contest also came with its share of controversy. Here are three thoughts after the game….

CONTROVERSY IN COLUMBUS....

It was hard not to come away from this game feeling like it was one blown by the officials. Between Tanner Holden illegally touching the ball on the final shot, Bruce Thornton stepping out of bounds before the assist to Holden, and the game clock seemingly starting after a pass was made, the final sequence was one the Big Ten officiating crew will want to have back. “I thought we made plays down the stretch,” head coach Steve Pikiell said. “We didn't get that last stop. I thought [the shooter] kind of went out of bounds, I'm not sure. But they hit a huge three and won the game." As the rule states, “a player who steps out of bounds under the player’s own volition and then becomes the first player to touch the ball after returning to the playing court has committed a violation.” It was pretty cut and dry Holden was out of bounds before the buzzer-beater so the game-winning shot should not have counted. In the end, it was just an all-around bad beat for Rutgers (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten).

THE GOOD NEWS....

While it might be difficult to come away from a game like this and feel any sort of positivity, a Rutgers fan can take solace in the fact the Scarlet Knights looked good against a quality team on the road. “My team, they fight and I am proud of them," Pikiell continued. "We've won games like this but just a tough way to lose. They made one more play but I'm not sure about the sideline thing. I thought he was clearly out but, again, I didn't see anything.” Not only did Rutgers have three players record double figures in Cliff Omoruyi, Aundre Hyatt, and Cam Spencer, but it took every shot the Ohio State (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) offered and did not back down even in a hostile environment. One of the knocks the Scarlet Knights have faced the last few years is their inconsistency on the road versus at home. However, if they can continue to play like this there is reason to believe those issues will be put to rest sooner rather than later.

OHIO STATE'S KEY TO SUCCESS