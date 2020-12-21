Despite only playing two games, it was a banner week for Rutgers basketball as they remained undefeated (6-0) and opened up Big Ten play with a duo of big time wins against Maryland and thirteenth-ranked Illinois. “I thought it was a great college basketball game, it's too bad the RAC was not full of our fans, that would have been an unbelievable environment,” Head Coach Steve Pikiell said after the victory over Illinois. “Illinois is really, really good, Coach [Brad] Underwood has done a great job building that program, tremendous respect for him as a coach and the players and their program.” FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL LATE JANUARY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

While their ranking might not indicate it, Illinois is one of the better teams in the nation and has talent good enough to play at the next level. Not only did the Fighting Illini give top-ranked Baylor everything they could handle in their season-opener, but they beat the brakes off Duke 83-68 in a Dec. 8 matchup. “Any time you can get a win against a team like that, it’s a good day,” Pikiell continued. “I thought our guys played hard, I thought they played the whole game. It was definitely a 40-minute game and to put up 91 points on board for us is a good sign for us moving forward.” Whether it is Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn or Ayo Dosunmu, the Fighting Illini have the necessary pieces to compete with anybody in the country. However, Rutgers did an excellent job of not letting those pieces take over the game en route to the 91-88 victory. “[Kofi] Cockburn is really good, and it’s a tough guy to guard and he [Johnson] and Cliff [Omoruyi] did a really good job all night,” Pikiell said. “I thought we did a good job on Ayo (Dosunmu) and his numbers are unbelievable but did think we made his life difficult.” Ron Harper Jr. and Jacob Young led the way for the Scarlet Knights as they combined for 52 points and hit key shots down the stretch to secure their sixth straight win. “It was exciting but first thing’s first, business is business,” Harper Jr. said. “We expect to be here. We hold ourselves to a high standard and we practice at a high standard.”