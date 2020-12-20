Rutgers Basketball managed to remain undefeated today as they took down the No. 13 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini by a final score of 90-88 inside the Rutgers Athletic Center.

For just the fifth time this season, the Scarlet Knights were led in scoring by forward Ron Harper Jr who finished finished the game with 28 points to go along with his nine rebounds, one assist and one steal. The junior forward has taken his game to a whole another level this season and as a result his name is starting to shoot up NBA draft boards all across the country.

Along with Harper Jr, Rutgers also saw significant contributions from Jacob Young who scored 24 and Montez Mathis who chipped in another 15 points of his own.

Below you can see the full box score, Rutgers' play of the game and who the Scarlet Knights will take on next.

FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL LATE JANUARY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!