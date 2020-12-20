Ron Harper Jr. might have had 28 points and Jacob Young and Montez Mathis netted 24 and 15 more, respectively, but it was center Myles Johnson who made the difference in No. 19 Rutgers’ 91-88 win over No. 13 Illinois at the RAC in Piscataway on Sunday. FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL LATE JANUARY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!! Johnson had nine points on 4-of-8 shooting with three blocks, three steals, and a game-high 13 rebounds. It was the third game in a row that Johnson tallied double digit boards, and the Long Beach, Ca. native’s glass cleanup went a long way in helping Rutgers out-rebound Illinois, 35-34. Illinois came into the game 12th in the country with 44.71 rebounds per game.

“There was a four-minute stretch in the second half where we just got annihilated on the glass,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “They got every rebound. Myles Johnson I thought was the difference in the game. Everybody's gonna look to Harper because he scored some points and made some shots but Myles Johnson was the difference in the game.” "It was huge, they were plus 17 on the glass so they are one of the leading rebound teams in the country, so we harped on it. The guys on my staff did a good job of preparing the guys, we went head-to-head with them on the backboard. We pride ourselves on a being a good rebounding team too. I was excited, we got 15 offensive rebounds, a good number against them, but I think our guys understood the scouting report and they tried to do the things that we asked them to do and they came away with a nice win against a really, really good team." Rutgers registered 15 offensive rebounds as well to go along with 13 second chance points and eight total blocks to the Illini’s zero. "It was huge, they were plus 17 on the glass so they are one of the leading rebound teams in the country, so we harped on it,” Pikiell told TKR on the rebounds. “The guys on my staff did a good job of preparing the guys. We went head-to-head with them on the backboard. We pride ourselves on being a good rebounding team too. I was excited, we got 15 offensive rebounds, a good number against them, but I think our guys understood the scouting report and they tried to do the things that we asked them to do and they came away with a nice win against a really, really good team."