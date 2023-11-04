Before that though, our staff here at The Knights Report offers our predictions for how we see Saturday afternoon's between the Scarlet Knights and Buckeyes playing out.

It's almost Rutgers Football game day as the team is back home this weekend for a matchup against the nation's No. 1 ranked team in Ohio State, as things will kick off at 12:00pm ET inside of SHI Stadium.

RICHIE SCHNYDERITE (Ohio State: 28 || Rutgers: 13)

"For the first time since 2002, a Greg Schiano led Rutgers Football team will welcome the No. 1 ranked team in the country to Piscataway as Ohio State comes to town this weekend. Last time this happened the No. 1 ranked Miami Hurricanes ended up defeating the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 42-17 and unfortunately I see somewhat of a similar outcome this Saturday.

While this year's Buckeyes team might be ranked No. 1 overall, they definitely aren't the powerhouse Ohio State that we are used too. However they still have tons of talent and boast one of the best defenses in the country. With that being said, Rutgers has a stout defense of their own, but eventually something will have to give. I think the talent gap between the two is still too big for the Scarlet Knights as I think they will have their fair share of offensive struggles on Saturday, thus leading to a solid Buckeyes win. However this should be a more competitive game than any of the past nine for Rutgers versus Ohio State."

CRAIG EPSTEIN (Ohio State: 38 || Rutgers: 17)

"Although I believe this will be the most competitive matchup of the series, I have a hard time seeing Rutgers sticking it out with Ohio State. The Buckeyes walk into this game as the No. 1 team in the country and a squad that has College Football Playoff aspirations in mind. If the Scarlet Knights are going to have any shot at the upset, they will need to play a near-flawless game and even then it might not be enough. The loss of Tyreem Powell should also not be minimized as he was having a stellar year on the defensive side."

MIKE BROADBENT (Ohio State: 30 || Rutgers: 20)

"Rutgers keeps this one close early, but offensive struggles eventually do the Scarlet Knights in."

ALEX GLEITMAN (Ohio State: 27 || Rutgers: 13)

"As I wrote earlier this week, this Ohio State team may be ranked number one in the current CFP field, but this is not the juggernaut Buckeyes team you’re used to seeing.

While OSU has been very dominant on defense, their offense has been clunky all year long, which has me thinking the Rutgers defense will be able to do their job and keep this one close for quite a bit. I think this game really comes down to if the RU offense can move the ball, at a minimum, to keep the Silver Bullets on the field as much as possible, shortening the game.

If they can, I can see this one coming down to the fourth quarter. If they can’t, there’s a chance this gets ugly quick. I ultimately think RU hangs with the Buckeyes for three quarters, before OSU pulls away late to seal a win and stay unbeaten."

ALEC CROUTHAMEL (Ohio State: 26 || Rutgers: 10)

"While there’s certainly hopes of an upset, especially given Ohio State’s relative offensive struggles compared to year’s past, there just isn’t enough juice for the number one team to go down. The Scarlet Knights’ defense does an admirable job dealing with Marvin Harrison Jr., but he still ends up with a ho-hum 7 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. The run game is stuffed by the Buckeyes’ dominant interior defensive line, leaving Kyle Monangai with only 65 yards on less than 20 carries. Gavin Wimsatt is relied on to throw the ball, notching 260 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Christian Dremel scores the lone Rutgers touchdown as the Scarlet Knights leave feeling encouraged after putting a scare into the nation’s top-ranked team."