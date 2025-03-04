Rutgers Softball Falls Against In-State Rival Seton Hall

The Rutgers Softball team returned from their seemingly unending road trip, although briefly, to face their in-state rivals, the Seton Hall Pirates. Originally slated for March 5, the game was moved up to a Tuesday showdown due to forecasted weather that threatened to postpone or cancel the contest.

The Scarlet Knights broke on top at Sheppard Field in South Orange when L.A. Matthews drove home Jillian Anderson to give Rutgers a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

But, the Pirates responded in the bottom of the frame when senior Olivia Gilbert singled home Katey Brennan to tie the game, 1-1.

After a scoreless second, the Knights again went on top, 2-1, heading into the home half of the inning. The Pirates then began their comeback off starting hurler Kelsey Hoekstra, with a two-run home run by Kelsey Carr, followed by a solo blast by Hannah Alexander.

Down by two runs in the fourth, the Knights threatened with runners on the corners with no outs, but could not push across a run. After going down 1-2-3 in the fifth, the Knights managed to get a baserunner in the sixth, but again failed to score.

Again in the seventh, Rutgers managed to get a runner on the basepaths. But just as she had done in the sixth, Seton Hall relief pitcher Kyra Kreuscher shut down the Knights in the top of the seventh to preserve the victory, 4-2.

The Scarlet Knights will now return to the road, this time heading to Decatur, Georgia to participate in the Bob Heck Memorial Tournament. The tournament opens for the Knights on March 7, when they will face off against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 3:30 p.m. That will be followed by a Saturday morning rematch against the Hawks at 10:30 a.m.

The late game on Saturday will see the Knights tangle with West Georgia at 3:30 p.m. The tournament will conclude on Sunday when RU takes on Colgate in the early matchup, followed by an afternoon tilt against Georgia State.