ago football Edit

Senior DB Shaquan Loyal talks training camp, final season on the banks

Craig Epstein • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@CraigEpstein18

Senior defensive back Shaquan Loyal enters his senior season with Rutgers looking to build off his 2023 campaign where he ranked fourth on the team with 66 tackles.

"Camp's been great, offense and defense, everybody's looking well," Loyal said. "We've three starters who are all leaders building young guys up, it feels great."

Loyal is one of many Scarlet Knights who decided to return for the upcoming season and discussed what it has been like teaching some of the younger players.

"It's been good leading and fun too," he said. "I got young guys looking up to me, asking me questions, and I'm coaching them."

He also described why he believes so many players returned to the banks.

"I see the bond that we built," he said. "We have a culture that everyone bought into and that's what makes us closer."

Rutgers will seek contributions from several areas heading into a highly-anticipated season. One could argue no position group is deeper though than its defensive back room as it welcomes in a mixture of young faces with veteran leaders.

"Everybody in the room can play and I like the competition so far," Loyal explained. "We're just going to keep our heads down and keep working and do what we do best, that's about it. We just keep it simple and work here every day."

He also discussed the relationship he has formed with freshman Kaj Sanders and the connection they share both being from Newark.

"We talk a lot and he looks up to me. He's a great player, physical and fast," he said. "He's my roommate as well, we both come from the same area and have a good connection."

Loyal also explained what it has been like seeing senior Chris Long transition from defensive back to wider receiver and how the two push each other every day in practice.

"Chris Long is a great dude and a great player," he said. "We go up against each other every day and it makes us better every day."

This will mark the third year Rutgers' defense will be led by defensive coordinator Joe Haraymiak, with Loyal remaining all three years. Loyal has totaled 99 tackles in 30 games during his tenure with two interceptions and one forced fumble. He has also posted seven pass breakups and blocked a punt returned for a touchdown in its 31-14 win against Indiana this past season.

"It's been three years with [Harasymiak] now and the defense is coming along," Loyal said. "The playbook is like the back of my hand now."

Loyal is one of several Scarlet Knights picked to the Shrine Bowl 1000.



