Rutgers Wrestling's starting heavyweight wrestler Boone McDermott has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today according to Pat Mineo of The Wrestling Room.

The Dubuque, Iowa native came to Rutgers prior to the 2020-21 season after spending his first year of college at Iowa Western CC, where he was the 2020 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) heavyweight champion posting a 36-1 record in 2019-20.

In year one with the Scarlet Knights he went 2-1 in dual matches before earning the full time heavyweight job prior to the 2021-22 season. Over the next two seasons as a full time starters, McDermott would end up an overall record of 31-19 and finished eighth in the Big Ten this past year along with qualifying for the NCAA Tournament.

The Iowa native is the first player to enter the portal for the Scarlet Knights this offseason and will have one year of eligibility plus a redshirt remaining to wrestler elsewhere.