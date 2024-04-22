Rutgers Women's Basketball made its first addition via the transfer portal, landing a commitment from former Boston College guard JoJo Lacey. A native of Douglassville, Pennsylvania, Lacey will have one year of eligibility using her COVID season.

"I've known Jojo Lacey since she was a high school star, and I am thrilled that she is joining us here at Rutgers," Rutgers head coach Coquese Washington said in a release. "She is an athletic and versatile wing who will play multiple positions for us. Jojo competes hard on both ends of the floor and isn't afraid to play physical basketball. In addition, Jojo brings experience to our locker room which is a big plus. I'm really excited about adding Jojo to our program as I'm confident she will make a positive impact in many ways."

As a senior for the Eagles in 2023-24, Lacey's production and playing time took a step back from her junior season. She only started eight games, averaging 8.7ppg, 4.4rpg, and 1.3apg, as well as 1.5spg on the defensive end.

She did end her season on a high note, however, starting Boston College's final five games and scoring in double figures twice. In a Senior Day upset over North Carolina, Lacey put up a career-high 23 points with five three-pointers, as well as eight rebounds to lead the Eagles. By the end of the season, the Eagles' rotation was extremely thin so all of Lacey's efforts were much-needed.

Efficiency has oftentimes been a drawback of Lacey's game, as on her career she is a 38% shooter from the field and 28% from beyond the arc, as well as 60.5% from the free throw line.

Lacey's best season came in her junior year, where she played in and started all 33 games. She played over 30 minutes per game while averaging 10ppg, 4.7rpg and 2.1apg on offense, with another 1.5spg on defense.

The 6-foot-1 guard will add some size to the Scarlet Knights perimeter group, an attribute they currently lack after the transfer of Kaylene Smikle. She also brings a versatile two-way skillset to the Banks similar to Awa Sidibe, who will likely return for her final season of eligibility after missing all of last year with a knee injury.

Lacey was ranked as the 53rd-best player in the stacked 2020 recruiting class according to espnW coming out of Westtown High School, the same alma mater as Smikle. The two never overlapped, however, as Smikle joined the school the year after Lacey graduated.

Here is a scouting report from Blue Star Basketball Report on Lacey coming out of high school:

Athletic guard with versatility in the back court; manufactures shots, rises on jumper in mid-range game and delivers in traffic; quick off the bounce, drives, pressures the defense and creates contact; consistent at the charity stripe; developing 3-point game; quick-leaper, active on the glass; a stock-riser in the class of 2020.

After Lacey's commitment, the Scarlet Knights' roster currently sits at ten including Zachara Perkins and Kiyomi McMiller, the two signed recruits for 2024. Sidibe and fellow senior Chyna Cornwell have yet to officially announce whether they will use their final year of eligibility, but they are on the roster until it is announced otherwise. Here's how it shakes out by position:

Guard: JoJo Lacey, Kiyomi McMiller, Mya Petticord, Lisa Thompson, Awa Sidibe, Kennedy Brandt

Wing: Antonia Bates, Zachara Perkins

Forward/Center: Destiny Adams, Chyna Cornwell