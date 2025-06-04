Rutgers Women's Basketball lands 2025 New York City wing Makylah Moore

She joins PreciousGem Wheeler as the program's two high school recruits for the 2025 class.

The Scarlet Knights landed a commitment from 2025 wing Makylah Moore , from Queens, New York. Moore had also considered Sacred Heart and Marshall before choosing Rutgers.

Rutgers Women's Basketball has added its second 2025 recruiting piece, this time late in the cycle.

The 6-foot wing played her high school basketball at Nazareth High School in Brooklyn, as well as her sophomore season at South Shore High School in Brooklyn.

As a freshman, she made an impact for the Kingsmen immediately, ranking second on the team with 15.3 points per game, while leading the squad with 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Nazareth made it to the GCHSAA Championship Game, falling 47-43 to Monsignor Scanlan.

Moore opted to transfer to South Shore High School - just a mile down the road in Brooklyn - for her sophomore campaign. The Vikings won the PSAL City Championship in her lone season, finishing 22-7 on the year.

She returned to Nazareth for her junior year, and took another step forward. She averaged 14.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and one steal per game, finishing second on the team in each category. The Kingsmen went 12-10 on the year and finished fourth in their league.

Moore had her best year yet as a senior for Nazareth, finishing tied for 13th in the state with 21.4 points per game and leading the Kingsmen to a New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Championship, their first state title in a decade.

Moore finished with an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double in the 51-47 win over St. Mary's. She also averaged seven rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, all second on the team.

Following her standout campaign, Moore joined the New York Gauchos, one of the top AAU programs in New York City, also featuring former Scarlet Knights star Kahleah Copper.

Most recently, she stood out as a top performer for the Gauchos on the 3Stripes Select Basketball (3SSB) adidas Circuit.

"I always wanted to play for the Gauchos, actually, since I was younger," Moore told PIX11 Sports' Perry Sook in a feature story. "So I finally got the opportunity, and it's just, like, great, now I get to show who I am and broadcast my talent."

Sook also noted Moore felt she was underrecruited, and is using her time with the Gauchos as an opportunity to showcase what she can do on the floor.

As a player, Moore is a Swiss Army Knife-type guard, with the ability to play multiple positions on the floor. The versatile skillset - paired with a 6-foot-3 wingspan - is reminiscent of current Scarlet Knights Antonia Bates and Zachara Perkins. At the guard spot, Moore was able to score at will, especially at the basket, and become a strong rebounder and defender.

While she may not become an immediate starter, Moore's impact and improvement at the high school level projects as a solid wing talent to develop for head coach Coquese Washington and her staff.

Moore also becomes the 13th player on the Scarlet Knights' roster, giving Washington the most players on the team heading into her fourth year at the helm. Rutgers has restocked its guard room in the offseason after losing three to the transfer portal and two to graduation, adding Moore from the high school ranks and three from the portal.