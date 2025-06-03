Rumor Mill: Latest buzz from elite events in Baltimore

Khary Adams

BALTIMORE – It was a busy weekend in Baltimore with plenty of top prospects hitting the field. It began Thursday with powerhouse St. Frances Academy's pro day followed by the UA Next Camp Series on Sunday. Rivals.com rankings director Adam Friedman was there scouting the events. Here's the latest recruiting chatter he gathered.

Adams is inching closer to a June 28 commitment and is in a pivotal stage in his recruitment. The Rivals250 defensive back is coming off an official visit to South Carolina and raved about the experience. Adams enjoyed getting to know the coaches and players while getting an unfiltered look at the program. Up next are official visits to Michigan, Notre Dame and Oregon over the next three weekends.

It's early in the recruiting process but Buchanan has already established himself as one of the more coveted defensive linemen in the 2027 class. Oregon, Indiana, Georgia and Rutgers are doing well in his recruitment and are expected to get him on campus soon. Penn State is squarely in the mix as well and he'll return to Happy Valley in the not too distant future. The Nittany Lions have recruited Buchanan's school well over the years and already have a strong bond with him.

Edwards, the top-ranked safety in the nation, began his official visit schedule with a trip to Auburn this past weekend. He was paying close attention to how the environment felt, how he'd be used in the defensive scheme and wanted to build closer relationships with the coaching staff. Edwards heads to Florida for his next official visit followed by trips to Alabama, Texas A&M and Oregon. The Crimson Tide and Ducks appear to have most of the momentum in his recruitment, which is supposed to end with his commitment on July 5.

Despite an official visit to Auburn a few weeks ago, Elee was steadfast when saying he is locked in with Maryland after committing to the Terps in December. Texas A&M, South Carolina, Ohio State and Penn State are still trying to get his attention but it doesn't seem like they have much traction at this point in the process. Elee says rarely speaks to coaches from programs other than Maryland.

Gregory, a new four-star, is seeing his stock steadily rise and an increasing number of teams are turning their attention toward him. Penn State is in the best position right now but Florida State and Rutgers have built themselves a solid foundation as well. Gregory expressed interest in visiting Ohio State, Florida State, Florida, Notre Dame and Penn State before the end of the offseason.

McAfee has already established himself as one of the top receivers in the 2027 class but he hasn't been shy about testing himself throughout the offseason. He has two visits locked in for this month. The first will be to Clemson on Tuesday, where he hopes to earn an offer from the Tigers. On June 12, McAfee will head to LSU for a camp. Oregon is also expected to get McAfee on campus this offseason.

Moody has been a well-known prospect in Philadelphia for the last few years and he has plenty of suitors but his recruitment seems focused on two teams right now. Rutgers is scheduled to host Moody for an official visit this coming weekend. He spoke very highly of coach Greg Schiano and a number of other coaches on the staff. Moody has several connections to the Rutgers program but Maryland is also seriously involved in his recruitment. The Terps will host Moody for an official visit the second weekend in June as they work to gain more of his attention before he ends his recruitment.

Pace has a long list of offers but he is still feeling out some of his top contenders. He will be at Alabama to work out for the coaching staff. Penn State, Georgia and South Carolina are some of Pace's other top contenders. Look for him to work on scheduling visits to each of those three schools along with Oregon. At this point in his recruitment, it seems as if Penn State has the inside track.

Sweeney's recruitment has been quietly simmering since the end of last season but teams in the SEC and Big Ten have laid the groundwork to be strong contenders until the very end. Tennessee, South Carolina, Ohio State and Maryland have positioned themselves well thus far. Sweeney has visited those programs already and liked the energy at each of their practices and enjoyed talking to the coaches. He'd like to visit Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State again before the end of the offseason.