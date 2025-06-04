Advertisement
Published Jun 4, 2025
Rutgers Football QB commit Xavier Stearn talks commitment, official visit
Alec Crouthamel
Rutgers Football has landed its signal-caller for the 2026 class.

Following his Official Visit over the weekend, quarterback Xavier Stearn pledged his commitment to the Scarlet Knights as part of a weekend that saw the program add seven new commitments.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder hails from Philadelphia and comes off a record-setting season at Germantown Academy with 2,290 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and three interceptions on 149-of-241 (61.8%) passing.

