This move now leaves Rutgers with seven players on the roster, as the transfer portal season heats up.

Rutgers women's basketball guard Jillian Huerter will enter the transfer portal, she announced on Thursday. Huerter will have three years of eligibility remaining after playing for the Scarlet Knights for this past year.

A native of Clifton Park, New York, Huerter joined the program during the 2022-23 season and was a part of the practice team, but did not play. In her freshman season, Huerter averaged 7.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while playing in all 32 games. She was also the Scarlet Knights' most consistent three-point threat, pacing the team with a 37% clip from beyond the arc.

Huerter was hailed as one of the best sharpshooters on the team, but she also showed other flashes on offense in her freshman year. When injuries hampered Rutgers down the stretch of the season, particularly at guard, Huerter was tasked with taking on a bigger role of distributing and creating her own shot. She performed admirably well in that role, and while the results were not always the most consistent, that was to be expected from a freshman playing a bigger role than she had been used to.

The Scarlet Knights will likely need to find a shooter in the transfer portal. Huerter and Erica Lafayette - who entered the portal on Monday - were arguably the two best shooters throughout the season, especially later in February and March.

Huerter will also likely garner interest from both the mid and high-major levels, since she has Big Ten experience and still has three years of eligibility left, with a highly coveted skillset as a high IQ sharpshooter.

Here's how the Scarlet Knights' roster currently looks after Huerter's portal entry, with five-star guard Kiyomi McMiller and four-star wing Zachara Perkins set to join the program as freshmen next year:

Guard (4): Mya Petticord, Lisa Thompson, Awa Sidibe, Kennedy Brandt

Wing (1): Antonia Bates

Forward (2): Destiny Adams, Chyna Cornwell

Stay tuned here at The Knight Report for any other Rutgers women’s hoops offseason news.