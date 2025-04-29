Softball Tops Monmouth in Final Home Game of Season

A two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning off the bat of L.A. Matthews would prove to be the winning run for the Scarlet Knights in their afternoon intrastate battle with Monmouth University.

With just three more games in the 2025 regular season, this afternoon's matchup was the final game of the year in Piscataway as the Scarlet Knights played their last contest before the hometown crowd at the Rutgers Softball Complex.

The Knights began the scoring early, jumping on the visiting Hawks with an RBI double by Bailey Briggs, putting RU ahead, 1-0.

Shortly thereafter, Matthews put her seventh home run of the season over the fence against Monmouth starter Olivia Lewis, to put the Scarlet Knights up, 3-0.