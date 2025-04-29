Softball Tops Monmouth in Final Home Game of Season

A two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning off the bat of L.A. Matthews would prove to be the winning run for the Scarlet Knights in their afternoon intrastate battle with Monmouth University.
With just three more games in the 2025 regular season, this afternoon's matchup was the final game of the year in Piscataway as the Scarlet Knights played their last contest before the hometown crowd at the Rutgers Softball Complex.
The Knights began the scoring early, jumping on the visiting Hawks with an RBI double by Bailey Briggs, putting RU ahead, 1-0.
Shortly thereafter, Matthews put her seventh home run of the season over the fence against Monmouth starter Olivia Lewis, to put the Scarlet Knights up, 3-0.
That score held up until the fifth inning, when the Hawks mounted a rally. Monmouth took advantage of an error by the Knights and some timely hitting to cut the lead to one.
But that’s when the Scarlet Knights found a way to salt away the game in the bottom of the frame, as Briggs sent a fly ball to right that scored Jillian Anderson on the sacrifice to put RU up, 4-2.
After that, it was Matthews’ turn again, this time skying one deep to center field to drive home another tally, and give the Knights the insurance run they needed.
From there, RU starting pitcher Dezaria Johnson did the rest as she worked a complete game victory, shutting down the Monmouth attack for the remainder of the contest. Johnson surrendered just six hits and one earned run over her seven innings of work, while striking out five.
Her efforts were good enough to merit her second win of the season, while Lewis absorbed the loss for Monmouth.
With today’s 5-2 victory, the Knights have just three more games remaining in this regular season, as they will travel to Iowa to face the Hawkeyes beginning on Friday, May 2. The series concludes on Sunday, May 4, with all three games to be carried on the Big Ten Plus network.