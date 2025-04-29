Three Takeaways from Rutgers Baseball's Series Win over Ohio State

Rutgers Baseball picked up their second Big Ten series win of the 2025 season, taking two out of three on the road against Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights offense had a good weekend, especially from their cleanup hitter, Peyton Bonds, but was it enough to really help their chances of making the Big Ten Tournament? Here are three takeaways from the Rutgers versus Ohio State series.

(Photo by Winston Delk -- The Knight Report)

THE OFFENSE GOT IT GOING EARLY....

The Scarlet Knights had a productive weekend at the plate against Ohio State’s pitching staff. At the plate, Rutgers batted .304 with fourteen extra-base hits and three home runs last weekend versus the Buckeyes. In the series opener, the Scarlet Knights scored seventeen runs and mercy-ruled Ohio State. It was the season’s most runs scored against Big Ten opponents and the second-best overall. In the second game of the series, the Scarlet Knights' pitching staff had an awful showing and allowed sixteen runs. Rutgers would rebound with a comfortable 13-5 win over the Buckeyes to clinch the series win. Sophomore outfielder Peyton Bonds had a monster weekend against the Buckeyes. The Campbell transfer batted .500 with three doubles, one home run, seven RBIs, and six runs scored.

PITCHING BLUNDERS COST THE SERIES SWEEP....

The Scarlet Knights had an opportunity to sweep the worst team in the Big Ten, but were unable to due to a horrific pitching performance on Saturday. After a dominant victory on Friday, the Scarlet Knights were blown out by Ohio State. Quinn Berglin and Dillon Ryan arguably had their worst performances of the season. Berglin started the game and could only throw one inning. He allowed three hits, four runs, two walks, and no walks. He also hit a batter and balked. Ryan came in relief to help pick off his starter, but only made matters worse. The UMass Boston transfer threw 2.1 innings, allowing four hits, six runs, no walks, two strikeouts, and hit two batters.

IS RUTGERS IN THE HUNT TO MAKE THE B1G TOURNAMENT?