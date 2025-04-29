TKR POD: Rutgers Basketball adds Harun Zrno + B1G Schedule Release

Richie and Alec break down Rutgers Basketball's newest addition in 2025 Bosnian guard Harun Zrno (0:00).

The guys then go on to talk about what he brings to the team and what his role will be (1:24) along with talk about how he ended up with the Scarlet Knights (10:55).

They wrap it up by talking about the Big Ten Hoops schedule release (13:14) and a quick update on Rutgers Football's outgoing transfers (20:00).