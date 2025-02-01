Advertisement
Published Feb 1, 2025
Rutgers welcomes Michigan To Town For Saturday Afternoon Showdown
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Rutgers Basketball is back home today, as they will welcome the Michigan Wolverines to Jersey Mike's Arena for another Big Ten Conference matchup.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV/STREAM: FOX

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Michigan Wolverines

WHEN: Saturday at 3:30pm ET

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAMNET RANKINGKENPOMESPN BPIBART TORVIK

Rutgers

73

70

68

77

Michigan

20

21

24

20

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 MICHIGAN RECORD: 15-5 (7-2) / Notable wins versus Wisconsin (19), UCLA (28), and Xavier (54).

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 21sr time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with Michigan leading the series 16-4. However the Scarlet Knights have won all three of the previous matchups between the two programs.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

