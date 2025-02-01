Rutgers welcomes Michigan To Town For Saturday Afternoon Showdown

Rutgers Basketball is back home today, as they will welcome the Michigan Wolverines to Jersey Mike's Arena for another Big Ten Conference matchup.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV/STREAM: FOX
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Michigan Wolverines
WHEN: Saturday at 3:30pm ET
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 MICHIGAN RECORD: 15-5 (7-2) / Notable wins versus Wisconsin (19), UCLA (28), and Xavier (54).
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 21sr time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with Michigan leading the series 16-4. However the Scarlet Knights have won all three of the previous matchups between the two programs.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
