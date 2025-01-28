Five Rutgers Football players earn 2025 NFL Combine Invites

Running Back Kyle Monangai , Offensive Tackle Hollin Pierce , Linebacker Tyreem Powell , Cornerback Robert Longerbeam and Long Snapper Austin Riggs have all earned invites to the combine in Indianapolis on February 27th to March 2nd.

Five former Rutgers Football standouts will compete at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine later next month, marking the most since the program had participate since 2013 when they had six players earn an invite.

The 5-foot-9 Monangai, spent four seasons with the Scarlet Knights, serving as the starting running back for the past two years. Monangai finished his career on the banks with 669 carries for 3,222 yards and 27 touchdowns, while finishing second all time in program history for total rushing yards.

Moving on to Hollin Pierce, he's been a staple along the Scarlet Knights offensive line as he's appeared in 52 total games (50 starts) over five seasons with the program. He's earned multiple All-Big Ten Conference honors over that timespan and this past season was All-American Honorable Mention by Phil Steele.

Flipping to the defense, Tyreem Powell has quietly emerged as one of the better linebackers in the conference over the past few seasons. Before suffering a season-ending injury in the middle of the 2023 season, Powell was on pace to be arguably the Scarlet Knights top defender and a potential early 2024 NFL Draft pick. However he returned the banks for the 2024 season and earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors, while also being named a Comeback Player of the Year Semifinalist.

In five years with the program, Powell appeared in 43 games and finished with 201 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, 10 passes defended, two forced fumbles and one interception.

Next up is Longerbeam, who like Powell joined the Scarlet Knights late in the recruiting cycle, committing shortly after Greg Schiano took over as Head Coach again back in December 2019. In his five years with the team, Longerbeam appeared in 53 games (31 starts) and made 154 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, 42 passes defended, five interceptions and five forced fumbles.

Last, but not least is long snapper Austin Riggs, who only spent one year with the program after four seasons with Brigham Young. He earned 2023 All-Big 12 Third Team with BYU and this past season was named 2024 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

The 2025 NFL Combine will air on NFL Network beginning February 27th, while the 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24th - 26th in Green Bay, Wisconsin.