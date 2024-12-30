Advertisement
Published Dec 30, 2024
Rutgers set to finish OOC play Monday night versus Columbia
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Rutgers Basketball is back home again today for their final out of conference game of the 2024-25 season, as they welcome Columbia to town for a Monday afternoon matchup.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV/STREAM: BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Columbia Lions

WHEN: Monday at 5:00pm ET

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SPREAD: Rutgers -12.5pts || Over/Under set at 154.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAMNET RANKINGKENPOMESPN BPIBART TORVIK

Rutgers

91

83

73

80

Columbia

104

145

147

164

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 COLUMBIA RECORD: 11-1 / Notable wins versus Villanova, Long Island and Stony Brook.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 51st time that the two rival programs have faced off against one another, with the series tied at 25-25. However Rutgers has won the last 10 games in a row, dating back to 1977.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

