Rutgers set to finish OOC play Monday night versus Columbia

Rutgers Basketball is back home again today for their final out of conference game of the 2024-25 season, as they welcome Columbia to town for a Monday afternoon matchup.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV/STREAM: BTN
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Columbia Lions
WHEN: Monday at 5:00pm ET
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
SPREAD: Rutgers -12.5pts || Over/Under set at 154.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 COLUMBIA RECORD: 11-1 / Notable wins versus Villanova, Long Island and Stony Brook.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 51st time that the two rival programs have faced off against one another, with the series tied at 25-25. However Rutgers has won the last 10 games in a row, dating back to 1977.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
