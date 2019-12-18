SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Statistics

• This past season Powell did it all for Vineland, throwing 49-of-120 fro 868 yards, 8 TDs and 2 INTs. / rushing 114 times for 454 yards and 5 more scores / receiving four passes for 99 yards and another touchdown. On defense he had 60 total tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

• During his junior year, Powell threw 12-of-34 for 71 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 34 times for 94 yards and four more scores. On the flip side, Powell racked up 69 total tackles and two interceptions.

Honors

• Brooks-Irvine Memorial Football Club All-South Jersey team

Recruitment

• Committed to Virginia Tech back on February 1st, 2019, but decided to flip to Rutgers on December 12th, 2019.

• Chose Rutgers over 3 other offers from Penn State, Temple and Virginia Tech.

Did You Know?

• Powell also plays center for his high school basketball team, last season he averaged 5.8ppg, 5.7rpg and 0.6apg.

• He is now the third Vineland product on the Scarlet Knights joining running back Isiah Pacheco and linebacker Nihym Anderson.

They Said It

• Vineland Football head coach Dan Russo: “Tyreem checks every box. He’s a great student and in the four years he’s been at Vineland High School, I never got a phone call about any discipline issues. The only time the teachers would call me is to tell me how great he is, he’s a great student and a great kid. He can play multiple positions at the next level, wherever they need he will play.

I think outside backer is a good fit for him, but he can do it all. If they need him at receiver or tight end. I think he could be a great tight end, especially with that body type that’s what they want now in this hybrid tight ends. Whatever they need, he will play. He’s also a hell of a quarterback and he can throw heck out of the ball.”

• Rivals Mid-Atlantic Analyst Adam Friedman: “"I like Powell a lot as a defensive athlete. He has some great length and size. I like the way he plays with a tenacious attitude about him. He flies around and is a big hitter that comes down hill as a linebacker. He does a good job on the edge and getting into the opponent’s backfield stopping the run game. Overall he is a really good athlete from Vineland High School that Rutgers has done well with recently.”

• TKR Film Analyst Alec Simpson: “When watching Powell’s film, the immediate thing that jumps out is his length and his physicality. He has that mean streak in him, showing that he is willing to strike fear into his opponents driving running backs and receivers five and even sometimes 10 yards back. He also does a terrific job of keeping his feet moving at the point of contact and making sure his opponents don't gain anything extra.

Powell moves just like a linebacker, but is about 12 yards off the line of scrimmage. He definitely projects to be a backer at the next level, given his 6-foot-4 length and 200-pound frame. Expect him to add some more weight and muscle once he’s at Rutgers. Another thing I noticed about his film is that you don’t see any false steps, which is intriguing. He is also a sure tackler and does a great job of making sure he completes the play.

The one thing he’s lacking, that is holding him back from becoming an elite defender player is his lack of coverage when playing in space. Like mentioned before you can see that he is a sure tackler, but I’d like to see him in coverage a little more.

Overall a tremendous athlete and Powell is someone I feel will definitely make a contribution early on at Rutgers. I think he fits the Big Ten style of play and I’m eager to see how he develops over the next couple of years.”