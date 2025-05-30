Four-Star OL Sidney Rouleau Recaps Spring Visits, Planning More For Summer

One of the top linemen to participate in this past weekend’s Under Armour camp was Canadian native and four-star offensive lineman Sidney Rouleau.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pounds offensive tackle who is originally from Canada, but plays his high school ball at the Pennington School in New Jersey.

“Recruiting is going great and it’s just been very exciting," Rouleau told Rivals. "It’s great to get recruited by all of these big colleges and I’m just enjoying the moment.”