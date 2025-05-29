Big Ten Coaches Anonymous Talk About 2025 Rutgers Football Team

With that being said, here's a look at what some of the Big Ten Conference coaches had to say about the Rutgers Football program ahead of the 2025 season.

As has become a tradition for Athlon Sports, along with their annual College Football season previews, they have now reached out to several coaches around each program's conference to get their thoughts anonymously from opposing coaches.

Anonymous B1G Coach No. 1: "The quarterback returning is big; that offensive system showed some promise last year.”

Anonymous B1G Coach No. 2: “I think they’re a stable program now, but it’s hard to predict they’ll make that next step up because a lot of the key position group needs are being filled by portal guys. There isn’t a culture issue we know of; I think it’s just a case of the have-nots, and guys are getting bigger offers to go other places.”

Anonymous B1G Coach No. 3: “They’re really high on some of the young receivers, and in Kirk Ciarrocca's system, they could break out this year.”

Anonymous B1G Coach No. 4: “Overall, they’re probably on par with the last few seasons. This is a very smart, capable coaching staff. It’s going to take a different approach in personnel for them to build the depth and talent level necessary to win more games in this league.”