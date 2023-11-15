• Chose Rutgers over 29 other offers from multiple high major programs such as Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas and many others.

• Ranked No. 101 overall, Sommerville is tied with Jerome Seagears as the 13th highest ranked recruit to sign with Rutgers Basketball in the Rivals.com rankings era (Est. 2002).

• With the addition of Sommerville, he is eighth four-star or higher ranked prospect by Rivals for HC Steve Pikiell since he took over in 2016.

• Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell: “

• TKR Basketball Recruiting Analyst Zach Smart: "The true unique draw to Lathan Sommerville's game is his mid post game. He is able to use his hulking frame to back smaller defenders into the paint and score it with either hand.

He's also shown adeptness for getting rim protectors to bite on fakes inside, an aspect that was evident this past season at The Skill Factory in Georgia. He is a willing passer and has a rare IQ and all around feel for the game at 6-foot-10, 245 pounds."

• Rivals National Basketball Analyst Rob Cassidy: "Somerville is a big man that knows what he is and shines in his role, as he’s well-versed in using his massive frame to gain position, disrupt layups and create space under the basket. He knocked down an open 3-point look as well. And while that is not his game by any means, it’s nice to know the center is capable of keeping defenders honest on the perimeter."

• Rivals National Basketball Analyst Jason Jordan: "Steve Pikiell landed an absolute monster when he secured a commitment from 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward Lathan Sommerville in April. He's big, strong and versatile with moves for days in the post and the innate ability to find the open man when the defense collapses, Sommerville has the physicality and the mentality to be an instant impact player when he gets to Piscataway."