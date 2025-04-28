Rutgers Basketball lands 2025 sharpshooting Bosnian wing Harun Zrno

Zrno becomes the Scarlet Knights' fifth freshman addition for the 2025 class, joining Lino Mark , Kaden Powers , Chris Nwuli , and Gevonte Ware . He was also one of the top available 2025 recruits left after his decommitment.

The three-star recruit decommitted from the Hoosiers following former head coach Mike Woodson's retirement and was considering several high-major programs, including Kentucky, Villanova, and Miami (FL). He had originally chosen Indiana over Creighton, Virginia, and Wisconsin in January.

Zrno, a 6-foot-7 sharpshooting wing, played for Slavija Istocno Sarajevo in Bosnia's Division I. In the 2024-25 season, he averaged 17.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Appearing in 14 games, Zrno shot 50 percent from the field - 56 percent from two-point range and 44 percent from the three-point line - along with a 77 percent mark from the free throw line. He led the team in scoring nine times with a season-high of 29 points on 9-for-10 shooting from the floor (5-for-5 from the three-point line, 6-for-6 from the free throw line) against KK Bosna Meridianbet in October.

The 21-year old also played in the 2022 U18 European Championships Division B, where he averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

After reopening his recruitment, he received plenty of interest in the high-major ranks, including visits with the Hurricanes and Wildcats, both led by first-year head coaches in Jai Lucas and Kevin Willard, respectively.

"The most important thing for me is to get a chance to play right away," Zrno told Jon McNamara of Badger Blitz in January. "I'm coming with a lot of experience already, so I'm ready to play. I also want to be around good people who can teach me how to get to the next level."

Zrno instantly becomes one of the Scarlet Knights' top perimeter shooting options, and will likely compete to become a contributor on the wing with his size and perimeter spacing ability. While it remains to be seen his exact role, the professional pedigree overseas will help with his adjustment to the college game.

He is also the first European player in the program since Oskar Palmquist, another sharpshooting wing.