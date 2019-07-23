Rutgers Hoops announces 2019-2020 non-conference schedule
Late Tuesday afternoon, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Men's Basketball program announced its complete non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.
Below, you can find the dates, opponents, and locations of all of the Scarlet Knights' out of conference games.
|DATE
|OPPNENT
|SITE
|
November 7th
|
Bryant University (NEC)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
November 10th
|
Niagra University (MAAC)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
November 13th
|
Drexel University (CAA)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
November 16th
|
St. Bonaventure (A10)
*Naismith Classic*
|
Scotiabank Arena
(Toronto, Canada)
|
November 20th
|
Stephen F. Austin (Southland)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
November 26th
|
NJIT (Atlantic Sun)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
November 29th
|
Univ. of Massachusetts (A10)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
December 3rd
|
Petersen Events Center (Pittsburgh, PA)
|
December 14th
|
*GSH Classic*
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
December 22nd
|
Lafayette College (Patriot)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
December 30th
|
Caldwell Univ. (CACC - D-II)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)