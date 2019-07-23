News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-23 16:12:25 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Rutgers Hoops announces 2019-2020 non-conference schedule

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Men's Basketball program announced its complete non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.

Below, you can find the dates, opponents, and locations of all of the Scarlet Knights' out of conference games.

Rutgers Men's Basketball 2018 OOC Schedule
DATE OPPNENT SITE

November 7th

Bryant University (NEC)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

November 10th

Niagra University (MAAC)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

November 13th

Drexel University (CAA)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

November 16th

St. Bonaventure (A10)

*Naismith Classic*

Scotiabank Arena

(Toronto, Canada)

November 20th

Stephen F. Austin (Southland)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

November 26th

NJIT (Atlantic Sun)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

November 29th

Univ. of Massachusetts (A10)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

December 3rd

@Pittburgh (ACC)

Petersen Events Center (Pittsburgh, PA)

December 14th

Seton Hall (Big East)

*GSH Classic*

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

December 22nd

Lafayette College (Patriot)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

December 30th

Caldwell Univ. (CACC - D-II)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
BOLD - signals away/neutral site game
Ssogit4xanexnkzgxd3v
CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}