Rutgers Football lands 2026 North Carolina OL Tyrell Simpson

The 6-foot-7, 310-pounds offensive tackle plays for North Brunswick High School down in North Carolina and becomes the 11th commitment of the Scarlet Knights' 2026 class , as they are now ranked within the Top 25 recruiting classes in the country per Rivals.

After visiting campus and naming Rutgers Football his top school back in late March, Class of 2026 offensive tackle recruit Tyrell Simpson has committed to the Scarlet Knights following his trip to campus.

With this addition, Simpson becomes fifth offensive lineman to commit for the Scarlet Knights in this 2026 class, joining Donovan Johnson from North Carolina, Tyler Duell from Pennsylvania, Cameron Greene from New Jersey, and Jared Smith from Georgia.

Along with all that, Simpson’s family also has some college football ties of their own, as he is the younger brother of 2012 Duke linebacker signee Keilin Rayner and his father (Tyrone Simpson) also played defensive end at Maryland.

In the end, Simpson didn’t get earn an offer from either program, but rather chose to commit to Rutgers over 10 other offers from schools such as Florida, Kentucky, Marshall, Old Dominion, Virginia Tech, and a few others.

Along with football, Simpson also plays basketball and participates in track and field for his high school. Next up for him, is his senior season football before enrolling early with the Scarlet Knights.