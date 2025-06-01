2026 Pennsylvania OL Logan Anthony commits to Rutgers Football

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounds interior offensive lineman plays for Palmerton Area High School over in Pennsylvania and becomes the 14th commitment of the class.

Rutgers Football continues to add to their Top 25 ranked recruiting class today, as 2026 offensive line recruit Logan Anthony has committed to the Scarlet Knights while on his visit to campus.

This commitment shouldn't come as too much of a shock for The Knight Report subscribers, as we've hinted a couple of times that he was a big fan of the Scarlet Knights ever since his offer.

"I already know how they coach already, but also I know the type of people they have on staff there," Anthony told TKR. "They are all great, energetic people who I can trust. I do know they have some really great programs over there and that is an important factor for me.”

With this addition, Anthony becomes sixth offensive lineman to commit for the Scarlet Knights in this 2026 class, joining Donovan Johnson and Tyrell Simpson from North Carolina, Cameron Greene from New Jersey, Tyler Duell from Pennsylvania, and Jared Smith from Georgia.

In the end, Anthony chose Rutgers over 20 other offers from schools such as Syracuse, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and a few others.