Rutgers Football lands 2026 New Jersey LB Adam Shaw

Shaw plays for Pascack Valley High School and becomes the 15th commitment of the Scarlet Knights' 2026 class , as they are now ranked within the Top 20 recruiting classes in the country per Rivals.

Rutgers Football has added another recruit to their 2026 recruiting class, as linebacker Adam Shaw from River Vale, New Jersey has made the decision to join the CHOP26 class today.

At 6-foot-3 and 205-pounds, Shaw projects best as a linebacker at the next level, despite playing mostly quarterback and safety for his high school team.

As a junior in 2024, Shaw recorded 1,341 passing yards and 13 passing touchdowns, while completing 60% of his passing attempts. He added 1,021 rushing yards and 15 additional touchdowns, on his way to all-state, all-county and all-league honors. He led the Panthers to a deep playoff run and a 10-2 overall record.

Along with football, Shaw also runs track and has recorded a time of 11.32 in the 100 meters event. He's also tested out a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.

With this addition, Shaw becomes second linebacker commit for the Scarlet Knights in this 2026 class, joining Joey Kopec from Ohio.