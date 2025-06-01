2026 North Carolina OL Tyrell Simpson Details Rutgers Football Commitment

Rutgers Football continues to build up front with this recruiting class, as they now have five offensive line commits as North Carolina native Tyrell Simpson became the latest on Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-7, 310-pounds offensive tackle spoke with us here at The Knight Report about his commitment and recapped his Official Visit to campus.

"In the end, I committed because I had a good relationship with all the coaches," Simpson told TKR. "They always kept in touch with me on a day to day basis. They were thrilled with excitement and joy when I told them."